Former State Sen. Vince Fumo, who spent a couple of years in federal prison on corruption charges and has waged political war with Dougherty, predicted Domb as the next mayoral nominee (while declining to comment on rumors that he’s been advising Domb). Fumo was also certain on Biden’s landing the nomination. He split on Dougherty: “I know he’s not going to be found not guilty. The question is: What kind of deal will they offer him?”