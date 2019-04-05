Dougherty, of course, is also leader of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He, along with City Councilman Bobby Henon and several other Local 98 officials, was indicted on Jan. 30, accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from the union from 2010 to 2016. Dougherty and the others have pleaded not guilty and vow to fight the charges.