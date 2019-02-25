When color first came to the Inquirer in the mid-90s (we had been publishing color photos in the rotogravure Sunday magazine for decades) many editors and reporters at the newspaper worried that color pictures would cheapen or sensationalize our news product. All the bright colors might distract from the subject. There was talk of the “tradition” of black and white documentary photography (the paper had won two photography Pulitzer Prizes with monochrome images). But the senior leadership reassured the assembled journalists at one of our early meetings that, “just because we can use color doesn’t mean we have to. We can still run a photo in black and white if the subject or sensibility demands it.” Of course, once everyone got over their fear of color, like with most things, we got used to it and I never heard of that action ever being taken.