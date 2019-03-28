Bookmaker William Hill-US, which has operations nationwide, took a $500 bet on Sunday on the Orioles to win the World Series at 1,000-1. Last week, someone laid $200 on the Marlins, also at 1,000-1. In October, when the 2019 World Series odds opened, somebody plunked down $15,000 on Washington at 22-1. The payout would be $330,000. Today, WHUS has the Nats at 13-1. A bet of $15,000 would be worth $195k. . . . FanDuel’s New Jersey app is running something called a “Local Lock.” Put a $25 money line bet on the Phillies and get an extra $5 for every run they win by . . . Parx and SugarHouse have the odds of Friday’s Sweet 16 game between Duke and Virginia Tech going to overtime at 13-1. Virginia Tech won the regular-season meeting against the Dookies in Blacksburg, Va. The Devils were without Zion Williamson, however.