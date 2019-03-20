"We don't think that this is going to come up, but it's possible at some point in the season that we'll need a backup for Rhys and to do that, in the New York game, Maikey will play first base," Kapler said. "He's got some experience playing first base in the base. But this is more precautionary to make sure that he's prepared for any sort of scenario. He's still going to play mostly third base, but just giving him that flexibility."