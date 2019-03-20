CLEARWATER, Fla. -- When Phillies officials review the team’s depth chart, they see only one name listed at first base: Rhys Hoskins. It’s notable, then, that Hoskins will miss a few games this week with what manager Gabe Kapler characterized Wednesday as “mild” soreness in his left shoulder.
Kapler emphasized that the Phillies are confident that Hoskins will be ready for opening day on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park. Tests didn’t reveal any structural damage to the slugger’s shoulder, according to Kapler, but Hoskins won’t play through at least Friday night against the Yankees.
“No concerns about the start of the season; just going to give him a couple of days to let things calm down,” Kapler said before the Phillies began a morning workout at the Carpenter Complex. “In my mind, we have him penciled in to the last couple of spring-training starts. But also want to be cautious.”
If Hoskins ever did miss an extended period of time, third baseman Maikel Franco would be the choice to play first base. He has played nine games and made six starts at the position, including one last season. Franco is scheduled to play first base on Friday night in Tampa against the Yankees.
Sean Rodriguez will play first base against the Tigers today at Spectrum Field. A utility infielder with extensive major-league experience, Rodriguez is in camp on a minor-league contract and can ask for his release if he isn't added to the 40-man roster by Saturday. The roster is presently at capacity, and it's unclear if the Phillies will be able to accommodate Rodriguez.
"We don't think that this is going to come up, but it's possible at some point in the season that we'll need a backup for Rhys and to do that, in the New York game, Maikey will play first base," Kapler said. "He's got some experience playing first base in the base. But this is more precautionary to make sure that he's prepared for any sort of scenario. He's still going to play mostly third base, but just giving him that flexibility."
Kapler said Hoskins didn't feel the soreness on any particular play or swing.
In all likelihood, Andrew McCutchen will begin the season as the Phillies' leadoff hitter.
"I love his profile up there," Kapler said. "I love his ability to see pitches. I love his history of [getting] on base."
Kapler also said he prefers to split up the right-handed hitters in the middle of the order. If switch-hitting Cesar Hernandez is in the leadoff spot, righty-swinging Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and McCutchen would likely bat back-to-back-to-back in the 4-5-6 slots.
Hernandez, the Phillies' primary leadoff man over the past few seasons, will bat lower in the lineup, along with lefty-hitting Odubel Herrera and Franco, a right-handed hitter.
Bryce Harper is scheduled to play today and Thursday before taking Friday off. He will play right field in the final three Grapefruit League games before the Phillies break camp Monday night. ... As a consequence of Tuesday’s rainout, several pitchers will get work today against minor leaguers. Jake Arrieta will throw approximately 80 pitches in one game, while relievers Seranthony Dominguez, Edubray Ramos and Victor Arano will come in behind starter Drew Anderson in another game. Nick Pivetta will start the Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. ... Infielder Austin Romine and catchers Drew Butera and Rob Brantly can also request their release later this week if they aren’t added to the 40-man roster.