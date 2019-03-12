Hoskins actually had two days off in a row, since the entire team was off Tuesday as well. Four weeks into spring training, this is akin to nirvana. This all meant that Hoskins, around whom the Phillies rebuilt their lineup this offseason, probably could have completely avoided the ballpark if he’d wanted to. And it certainly meant that he didn’t need to put on a uniform, sit in the dugout and sweat through six innings of meaningless baseball.