He’s actually played a little more than one full season, but Rhys Hoskins already is on the verge of cracking the Phillies’ franchise top 50 in career home runs. Not bad for a fifth-round pick who turned just 26 earlier this month.

Hoskins has averaged one homer every four games and has hit 30 of his 52 career bombs at Citizens Bank Park. Here are some facts, figures and lists to try to sum up Hoskins’ first 200+ games.

Related stories

» The Phillies are 28-21 when Hoskins homers.

» He and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge are the only players in baseball history to hit at least 40 homers and register 100 walks through their first 162 career games.

» His 18 go-ahead homers in 2018 were tied for the second most in baseball (Oakland’s Khris Davis had 21) and were the most by a Phillie since Ryan Howard’s 18 in 2009.

» Led the majors last season in pitches faced per at-bat (4.42).

» Was tied for seventh in the National League with 34 homers and 10th with 96 RBIs.

» Travis Wood, the Padres pitcher who gave up Hoskins’ first career home run in 2017, is out of baseball. Wood hit a grand slam in 2013 while playing for the Cubs. Hoskins has yet to hit one in 15 plate appearances with the bases loaded.

» When Hoskins was at double-A Reading, the first basemen ahead of him in the organization were Brock Stassi (triple A) and Tommy Joseph (Phillies).

» Hoskins is named after his father’s best friend, Rhys Thomas. His sister’s name is Meloria. Rhys told The Inquirer in 2016 (when he was 23), “Kids are obviously far down the road for me, but it’s made me want to give them unique names. It’s pretty cool.”

Last September, when the Phillies faltered to an 80-82 finish, Rhys Hoskins told fans at Citizens Park: “We will be better and ready when 2019 comes around.”

Quick starts

Hoskins, who enters the 2019 season with 203 career games, is one of 12 players in history to hit at least 50 home runs in his first 203 games. Lots of interesting names on this list.

Player
First season
HR first 203 games
Career HRs
Aaron Judge (active)
2016
62
83
Gary Sanchez (active)
2015
61
71
Mark McGwire
1986
60
583
Rudy York
1934
59
277
Ryan Braun (active)
2007
57
322
Ryan Howard
2004
56
382
Bob Horner
1978
53
218
Rhys Hoskins (active)
2017
52
52
Cody Bellinger (active)
2017
51
64
Joe DiMaggio (HOF)
1936
51
361
Chuck Klein (HOF)
1928
50
300
Tony Clark
1995
50
251

» READ MORE: See all our Phillies preview stories here

Feeling left out

The trade of Carlos Santana has allowed Hoskins to move from left field back to first base, which he played in 2017. Ballplayers routinely let their defensive struggles affect their offensive output, so it could be an important development. Here’s a look at his numbers at the plate according to his defensive position:

Position
Gms.
PA
H-AB
2B
HR
RBI
BB
SO
BA
OBP
Slg.
OPS
First base
38
148
34-119
10
10
29
24
29
.286
.405
.622
1,027
Left field
164
699
142-586
33
42
109
100
160
.242
.361
,514
.875

Hit list

Some notable players, past and present, and when they hit their 52nd career homers. *Stats are through the game in which each player hit his 52nd home run.

Player
Year/52nd HR
*Game No.
*AB
*PA
*BA
Hank Aaron (HOF)
1956
352
1,367
1,501
.304
Nolan Arenado
2015
317
1,198
1,282
.280
Bryce Harper
2014
333
1,226
1,396
.271
Ryan Howard
2006
186
647
722
.286
Rhys Hoskins
2018
201
722
864
.248
Manny Machado
2015
374
1,514
1,632
.283
Willie Mays (HOF)
1954
234
884
1,000
.287
Andrew McCutchen
2012
446
1,671
1,932
278
Mike Schmidt
1974
278
861
1,040
.250
Giancarlo Stanton
2011
221
785
887
.260
Mike Trout
2013
276
1.083
1,236
,313

Research using Baseball-Reference.com contributed to this report.

Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. Click here to sign up.