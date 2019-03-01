You can’t call the Phillies cheap anymore.
Bryce Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal that shows the Phillies are ready to contend for a World Series on a yearly basis. We explore what that means on the latest episode of Extra Innings, a new podcast from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber reflect on how far the Phillies have come, and question if there are any more moves to be made.
Also ... what about Mike Trout? Not to look too far ahead, but our Phillies coverage team explores if the noted Philadelphia sports fan might be an option once he’s up for free agency in 2021.
