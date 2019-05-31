LOS ANGELES -- Add Zach Eflin to the growing list of injured Phillies pitchers. The righthander was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday afternoon with mid-back tightness, forcing the team to fill his scheduled spot in the starting rotation Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Eflin, 25, has been the Phillies’ most effective starter through the first third of the season, posting a 5-5 record and a 3.01 ERA in 11 starts. He had been removed from his most recent start in Milwaukee with a stomach bug. He had a 4.91 ERA in his last three starts after posting a 2.47 ERA through his first eight outings.
It’s possible he misses only one start because his stint on the IL will be backdated to May 26, making him eligible to return June 7 when the Phillies return to begin a homestand at Citizens Bank Park.
Irvin, 25, will make his fourth career start against the Dodgers after a brief stint at triple-A Lehigh Valley following his first three major-league outings. Irvin pitched well in starts against Kansas City and Colorado, but was rocked for seven runs in his third start against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
He allowed just one hit in three scoreless innings for Lehigh Valley Wednesday, but the outing was cut short because the Phillies knew they might need him to replace Eflin.
Eflin joins pitchers Edubray Ramos, Adam Morgan, Tommy Hunter, David Robertson, Pat Neshek and Victor Arano on the injured list.