The video was from last Tuesday night in Washington. Making a relief appearance that served as a tuneup for his first start of the season and facing Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier, Velasquez got ahead in the count with a first-pitch fastball. He barely missed with a slider, then froze Dozier with a curveball for strike two. After burying a breaking pitch in the dirt, Velasquez came back with a 95-mph heater and got Dozier to swing through it.