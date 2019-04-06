All of those points were reiterated again Friday night in a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. In a game that was played in a steady, sometimes heavy rain, the Phillies scored five runs in the first inning and never let up. They also gave up 11 hits, including five by Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, who became the first player to hit for the cycle against the Phillies since Washington’s Brad Wilkerson on April 6, 2005.