Ten days into the season, Bryce Harper has more or less been the Phillies’ superman. With three titanic home runs, he showed more power than a locomotive. By scoring from first base on a single, he looked faster than a speeding bullet.
So, why not try to leap a catcher in a single bound?
Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s … just Harper getting thrown out at home plate.
At last, something that Harper couldn’t do. With the Minnesota Twins leading by one run in the sixth inning Saturday, he tagged up from third base on a fly ball to medium-depth center field, charged up the third-base line, but got cut down on a well-placed throw by Byron Buxton and a good tag by catcher Willians Astudillo.
Harper’s aggressiveness was hardly the reason the Phillies lost for only the second time in seven games, 6-2 to the home run-happy Twins. Jake Arrieta gave up back-to-back homers in the third inning of an otherwise solid start, and struggling reliever Seranthony Dominguez surely didn’t help matters by giving up a three-run shot to pinch-hitting Eddie Rosario in the ninth inning.
As usual, though, Harper was involved in the play that had Citizens Bank Park buzzing.
After averaging 8.1 runs per game through the first week of the season, the Phillies’ runaway offense was mostly tamed by Twins starter Michael Pineda and four relievers. The Phils had promising rallies in the sixth and eighth innings but were unable to come away with more than one run in either instance.
Pineda became the eighth starting pitcher in as many games to fail to complete the sixth inning against the Phillies. It wasn’t because he got knocked out, though. Actually, the big right-hander mostly cruised until he reached 80 pitches, the team-imposed limit as he returns after missing all of last season while recovering from elbow surgery.
Arrieta worked seven innings and gave up only five hits and three walks. He made two mistakes, though, both on sliders. Max Kepler hit a 2-1 pitch for a two-run homer in the third inning before Arrieta hung a slider to Astudillo for a solo shot that made it 3-1.
Pineda gave up only four hits, including Rhys Hoskins’ solo homer in the fourth inning, and was lifted after allowing a Jean Segura single to open the sixth.
The Phillies were poised for a big inning against lefty reliever Adalberto Mejia, too. Trailing 3-1, Harper slid head-first into second base on a hustling double that pushed Segura to third. Hoskins walked to load the bases. And Odubel Herrera lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to score Segura and cut the deficit to one run.
When Cesar Hernandez skied a fly ball to center field, Harper believed he could tie it. He tagged up and charged toward home plate, but Byron Buxton’s one-hop throw was up the third-base line just enough that it reached Astudillo a fraction of a second before Harper did. The catcher gloved the ball in Harper’s path and applied the tag.
Harper got another chance to tie the game in the eighth inning. Facing lefty Taylor Rogers, he tapped an infield single to start a two-out rally. Hoskins walked and Odubel Herrera beat out a squibber in front of the mound to load the bases. But Hernandez grounded out to first base, ending the Phillies’ last best chance.