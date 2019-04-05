When the Phillies broke camp at the end of spring training, they hoped injured reliever Tommy Hunter would be only a few weeks behind them.
Turns out, it may be more like a few months.
Hunter received a platelet-rich plasma injection to help relieve lingering soreness associated with the flexor strain in his right forearm. He won’t do any throwing for at least three weeks, according to manager Gabe Kapler. The veteran reliever hasn’t thrown since last week at the Phillies’ facility in Clearwater, Fla.
The Phillies are counting heavily on Hunter out of the bullpen. Kapler has often cited his success against both right-handed hitters and lefties as a reason that Hunter could be used in multiple late-game situations.
“He’s a weapon, so it’s a big loss when he’s not available,” Kapler said. “He can pitch in any inning. He can go through any spot in the lineup. He’s very similar to what we’re depending on David Robertson to be for this club -- high-leverage innings, important against the middle of [an opposing] lineup when there’s left-handed hitters in the lineup. So, it hurts to not have him available, and I know it hurts him as well.”
Robertson has had a rough start, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over three appearances. He faced four batters and gave up one hit and three walks in Wednesday’s walkoff loss in Washington.
Kapler said pitching coach Chris Young identified a slight mechanical flaw related to the separation of Robertson’s hands that might be at the root of the control issues.
In addition to ringing the bell and sitting next to Carson Wentz at the Sixers game on Thursday night, Bryce Harper briefly met Allen Iverson, who is scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch Saturday.
“A.I. walked past, came right back, and said hello. Absolute legend, not just in Philadelphia but in all sports,” Harper said. “Very blessed to be able to shake a guy's hand like that just because of who he is. Just an incredible athlete, incredible talent.”
To shake the rust off of their seldom-used bench players, the Phillies brought in six minor-league pitchers from extended spring training, including Northeast Philadelphia native Jeff Singer, and held a simulated game.
Because the Phillies have used the same lineup in every game so far, reserves Scott Kingery, Nick Williams, Aaron Altherr and Andrew Knapp got a total of 14 plate appearances through five games. They each got 7-8 plate appearances Friday.
“We tried to make it as real as possible,” Kapler said. “We lined the batter’s box. We created game-like conditions with guys who were trying to get them out. Each guy put the barrel on the ball a couple of times, and I know that’s going to go a long way towards creating some confidence and some timing and rhythm.”
After playing nine innings Thursday night on a minor-league rehab assignment for high-A Clearwater, outfielder Roman Quinn is scheduled to play back-to-back games this weekend. Quinn, who began the season on the disabled list with a muscle strain in his right side, could be ready to rejoin the Phillies during next week’s series against the Nationals. … Right-hander Jake Arrieta will start against the Twins on Saturday.