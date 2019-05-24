CHICAGO -- Nick Pivetta or Vince Velasquez will return to the starting rotation on Tuesday to fill the vacancy created Thursday morning by the optioning of Cole Irvin to triple A.
Velasquez, on the injured list with a strained forearm, threw a bullpen session Wednesday and said he wants to rejoin the rotation instead of being transitioned to the bullpen. It was his rotation spot that Irvin filled earlier this month when Velasquez hit the injured list.
The game Tuesday is at home against the Cardinals, who roughed up Velasquez earlier this month in St. Louis.
Pivetta, who has been in the minors since April 17, struggled in his last start in triple A but had a 2.42 ERA in his previous four starts with the IronPigs. If Pivetta starts Tuesday, he would first have to be scratched from his start Sunday with Lehigh Valley.
If the Phillies select Pivetta, Velasquez could move into the bullpen. Velasquez, manager Gabe Kapler said, is one of the team’s 13 best pitchers. He will have a role in the majors -- even if it’s as a reliever -- when he’s activated from the injured list.
It was clear during the four-game series with the Cubs that the Phillies could use some help in their bullpen. Velasquez, who could be used in a variety of roles, could be that boost.
Or the Phillies could give Velasquez his spot back and keep Pivetta in triple A as rotation depth. The Phillies have some decisions to make.
“Competition is a really good thing for our clubhouse. It’s a really good thing for our team,” Kapler said. “It elevates the game of our pitchers.”
Irvin pitched well in his first-two major-league starts before he allowed seven runs Thursday. All seven runs came on homers, with the knockout blow a grand slam in the fifth inning by Albert Almora. He was replaced on the roster by Drew Anderson, who will likely stay in the bullpen only until the Phillies activate Pivetta or Velasquez.
“We know that Cole is going to work on his craft and be even better when he comes back up,” Kapler said.
Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-20 with three doubles and a homer in his last five games. ... Rhys Hoskins scored a run for the first time since May 12. ... Scott Kingery had his first multi-hit game since April 16. ... Jerad Eickhoff will face Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson on Friday night at Miller Park.
