There’s no doubt that this is a much improved team, and that the additions it has made to the bullpen and the lineup will lighten the load the rotation must carry. But for all the money the front office has lavished on this roster, the starting pitching still looks disconcertingly similar to how it did at the end of last season, when it was the primary factor in the Phillies’ precipitous fall out of the playoff race. They lost seven of Pivetta’s last eight starts as the right-hander averaged less than five innings per outing with a 6.10 ERA during that stretch. Velasquez, meanwhile, lasted longer than four innings in just two of his final nine starts, posting an 8.45 ERA while allowing runners to reach base at a .418 clip.