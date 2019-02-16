But this season, the guessing game should be a bit easier. The Phillies traded Santana this winter but added three players - Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, and Andrew McCutchen - who project to start regularly. Kapler begins spring training with six of the eight positions taken by a player who will start nearly everyday. A seventh position could be filled during spring training as the Phillies continue to believe that they will sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado. The Phillies, if anything, will have a consistent lineup.