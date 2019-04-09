It was already early May last year before Seranthony Dominguez got called up from triple-A and began to pump 99 mph fastballs past major-league htiters. So, when he opened this season throwing mostly 96-97 mph, it raised a few eyebrows.
“We’re always kind of wondering,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said, “does a dip in velocity mean something or is it just a guy getting his arm into shape?”
After Dominguez’s encouraging appearance Monday night, Kapler is inclined to believe it’s the latter, which would be cause for an organizational sigh of relief.
Dominguez entered in the sixth inning of a tie game, a pivotal situation but not quite as high-leverage as usual, and retired the first three hitters in the Nationals’ order -- Adam Eaton, Brian Dozier and Anthony Rendon -- on 11 pitches, six of which topped 97 mph. And although it’s never wise to make too much of one outing, it was enough to convince the Phillies that Dominguez’s early-season issues aren’t injury-related.
“I think we got indications that his cutter was intact. We got information that led us to believe that his velocity was returning,” Kapler said. “Probably the most important bit of information is that he's healthy.”
Dominguez, along with veteran right-hander David Robertson, figures to get the most opportunities to record big late-game outs for the Phillies. But the 24-year-old gave up the tying runs in the eighth inning April 3 in Washington and a three-run homer to the Twins’ Eddie Rosario last Saturday on a pitch that registered only 95.3 mph on the ballpark scoreboard.
In reviewing video of his recent outings, the Phillies picked up what Kapler called “some mechanical cues” to help Dominguez get back on track. Mostly, though, they figure he’s still gaining strength, which wouldn’t make him different from many pitchers early in the season.
“Seranthony is not a command-the-fastball, put-the-ball-wherever-I-want kind of guy. He’s grip-it-and-rip-it,” Kapler said. “He's better at 98 than he is at 97. We just wanted to ensure that what we were seeing is a climb, and I think [Monday night] was an indication of that.”
Despite notching two hits and reaching on an error that the Phillies are appealing to get changed to a hit, Scott Kingery was back on the bench Tuesday night. Cesar Hernandez started at second base for the ninth time in 10 games.
“I think I was open before [Monday’s] game that it was a day off for Cesar and that Cesar is our second baseman and was going to play again,” Kapler said. “We’re constantly going to be looking for ways to get Scott in the lineup.”
It figures to get slightly easier for the rest of the month. After Thursday, the Phillies will play 17 consecutive games without a day off, which might prompt Kapler to give each of the everyday players a rest and get a few more starts for Kingery, outfielders Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr and backup catcher Andrew Knapp.
Entering Tuesday night, the Phillies drew a total of 271,137 fans in seven home games. Their average of 38,733 fans per game was sixth-highest in baseball. … Nick Pivetta will face Nationals right-hander Jeremy Hellickson in the series finale on Wednesday night.