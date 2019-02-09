Gary Jones will reprise his role as manager at triple-A Lehigh Valley, while Shawn Williams will take over as manager at double-A Reading. Marty Malloy will manage high-A Clearwater, and newcomer Mike Micucci will manage low-A Lakewood after spending last season in the Seattle Mariners’ organization. Pat Borders and Roly DeArmas will return to manage short-season Williamsport and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League East team, respectively. Milver Reyes will manage the Gulf Coast League West club. Waner Santana and Orlando Munoz will lead the rookie-level Dominican Summer League teams.