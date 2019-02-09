Two years after being seriously injured in a car accident, Sean Rodriguez will try to reboot his career with the Phillies.
Rodriguez agreed Friday to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league camp in spring training, the Phillies announced. The 33-year-old infielder's biggest asset is his versatility, having started at least one game at every position save pitcher and catcher in 11 big-league seasons.
The bulk of Rodriguez's career was spent with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's a .226 career hitter with a .680 on-base plus slugging percentage in 2,447 at-bats with the Los Angeles Angels, Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves.
Rodriguez had just signed a two-year, 11.5 million contract with the Braves when his SUV was struck in a side collision by a stolen police cruiser on Jan. 28, 2017 in Miami. His children were in serious but stable condition, and he injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder and ultimately required surgery.
In two seasons since the accident, Rodriguez has batted .167 with a .582 OPS in 282 at-bats for the Braves and Pirates.
The Phillies also announced their minor-league staffs, including the promotion of infield instructor Chris Truby to minor-league field coordinator.
Gary Jones will reprise his role as manager at triple-A Lehigh Valley, while Shawn Williams will take over as manager at double-A Reading. Marty Malloy will manage high-A Clearwater, and newcomer Mike Micucci will manage low-A Lakewood after spending last season in the Seattle Mariners’ organization. Pat Borders and Roly DeArmas will return to manage short-season Williamsport and the rookie-level Gulf Coast League East team, respectively. Milver Reyes will manage the Gulf Coast League West club. Waner Santana and Orlando Munoz will lead the rookie-level Dominican Summer League teams.