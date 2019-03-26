“My analysis will basically be looking at whatever the situations are and telling the real,” Howard said Monday during an ESPN conference call with fellow analyst Mark Teixeira, the former Yankees first baseman. “Telling the truth on the situation from my point of view. Same thing with Mark. Having been on the field and now in the analyst role, we will call it like we see it, we will also kind of throw the different experiences we had from playing and being out there for the viewers as well.”