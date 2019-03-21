CLEARWATER, Fla. -- As spring training nears its conclusion, the Phillies are paring down the roster in preparation for the season.
Outfield prospect Adam Haseley and impressive right-hander Drew Anderson headlined a list of eight players who were either sent to minor-league camp or released before Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays at Spectrum Field. Five other players were informed they won't be making the major-league team but will remain in camp through Monday before reporting to the minors.
In addition to Haseley and Anderson, the Phillies optioned outfielder Dylan Cozens and lefty reliever James Pazos to triple-A Lehigh Valley. The decision on Pazos signified that both Adam Morgan and newcomer Jose Alvarez will almost certainly make the team as lefties out of the bullpen.
Anderson, in particular, had a strong camp. After replacing his slider with a cutter shortly before spring training opened, he notched a 0.71 ERA, gave up six hits and struck out 12 batters in 12⅔ innings over four Grapefruit League starts. He could be the first option in triple A when the Phillies need a starting pitcher.
Cozens also looked good in spring-training games, hitting four home runs in 39 at-bats. With fewer opportunities in the outfield after the signings of Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper, Cozens could begin to get some playing time at first base at Lehigh Valley, although he will continue to play primarily in the outfield.
Manager Gabe Kapler met Wednesday with infielders Phil Gosselin, Gift Ngoepe and Matt McBride and outfielders Shane Robinson and Lane Adams, all of whom will stay with the team through Monday's Grapefruit League finale before joining Lehigh Valley.
The Phillies also released lefties Edward Paredes and Jeremy Bleich and infielders Trevor Plouffe and Gregorio Petit. Meanwhile, infielders Sean Rodriguez and Austin Romine and catchers Drew Butera and Rob Brantly can request their release this week if they aren’t added to the 40-man roster.