The Phillies will mostly use Quinn as a weapon off the bench when he arrives, but they would like to start him once or twice within his first 15 days after being activated. That’s why he’s still in Clearwater as the Phillies can’t find a place to play him immediately since Odubel Herrera has gotten off to a hot start. But Herrera, even if he’s reaching base at a high-rate, will need a day or two during the upcoming stretch and the Phillies will then have their chances to play Quinn.