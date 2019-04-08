The next stop for Roman Quinn could be the Phillies as the team is unsure if they will progress his rehab assignment to the upper levels of the minors before adding him to the roster. The move could be made as soon as this weekend.
Gabe Kapler spoke Monday afternoon to Quinn, who has been with high-A Clearwater since last Thursday and played nine innings there on Saturday and Sunday. Kapler said Quinn, who injured his oblique on his right side early in spring training, is “totally healthy right now” and has his timing and rhythm at the plate.
“We’re talking about what’s better for him. Going to face a little bit better competition? Or with Roman, you think about is it better for him to stay in the warm weather? Health is so important to his success, so we don’t want to expose him,” Kapler said. “Again, he’s not made of glass, so you don’t say, ‘Well, he can’t go play in cold weather.’ We’re just trying to balance all the possibilities at this point.”
The next obstacle is finding the right time to activate him from the injured list. Quinn’s 20-day rehab assignment ends on April 24, but it seems like the Phillies will bring him in earlier than that. Friday begins a stretch of 16-straight games without a day off. Kapler said he’s been thinking about that stretch “quite a bit.”
The Phillies will mostly use Quinn as a weapon off the bench when he arrives, but they would like to start him once or twice within his first 15 days after being activated. That’s why he’s still in Clearwater as the Phillies can’t find a place to play him immediately since Odubel Herrera has gotten off to a hot start. But Herrera, even if he’s reaching base at a high-rate, will need a day or two during the upcoming stretch and the Phillies will then have their chances to play Quinn.
“We’re thinking about making sure that his timing and his rhythm continue to be good. And that he’s healthy when he gets here,” Kapler said.
Cesar Hernandez, after a slow start to 2019, rested for the first time this season and was replaced by Scott Kingery in Monday’s lineup.
The Phillies expect Hernandez, who has a .250 on-base percentage in his first 32 plate appearances, to return to second base on Tuesday night.
“I’m excited to see Kingery out there,” Kapler said. “It’s definitely just an opportunity to give Cesar a blow and collect himself, both physically and mentally. He’s working on some hip mobility and some shoulder mobility with our strength and conditioning coaches. We just want him to feel loose and athletic and one of the ways to do that is to just get him off his feet.”
The Phillies, through Sunday, have the third-highest total attendance this season with 242,925 fans coming to their first six games...Aaron Nola will make his second-straight start against the Nationals as he faces Stephen Strasburg on Tuesday.
Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. Click here to sign up.