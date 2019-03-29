The Phillies lineup lived up to its potential Thursday. First it was Andrew McCutchen, then it was Maikel Franco, and then Rhys Hoskins capped it all off with a seventh-inning grand slam that showed the obvious: There’s no break for opposing pitchers in this batting order.
Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber discuss the Phillies’ bats and more with Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski on the latest episode of Extra Innings, our podcast about all things Phillies.
The writers also discuss how this game exemplified modern baseball, and Brookover gives Breen some history lessons.
And looking forward to the rest of the series, they discuss what the Phillies need to get out of Nick Pivetta and Jake Arrieta this season if they’re to reach the 90-plus wins many expect of them.
