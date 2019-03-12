The Toronto Blue Jays shifted to a four-man outfield when Bryce Harper walked up to the plate on Saturday. Will this be the norm every time the new Phillies star takes an at-bat?
Matt Breen and Scott Lauber discuss the evolution of defensive shifts and how Harper and the Phillies might combat them on the latest episode of Extra Innings, a new podcast from the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The coverage team also chats about Harper’s defense (spoiler alert: he won’t be winning a Gold Glove this year) and answer your questions about Vince Velasquez, Zach Eflin and Nick Pivetta. Plus: how many wins will the Phillies need to make the playoffs?
You can find Extra Innings on all your favorite podcast platforms: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Soundcloud and Google Play.
