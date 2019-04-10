How much would you pay Craig Kimbrel for a one-year deal to join the Phillies?
Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber discuss the closer’s value — and if it might be better to wait until the trade deadline — on the latest episode of Extra Innings, our podcast about all things Phillies.
If it weren’t for the bullpen’s struggles, these Phillies would be 9-1 — the hottest start since the 1897 Phillies began 8-1-1 (regretting that tie now, aren’t they?).
The beat writers talk about Aaron Nola’s recent struggles and wonder if it’s fatigue from his increase in innings last season, or if something else is at play.
And they also chat about the Cesar Hernandez/Scott Kingery conundrum. How much longer will manager Gabe Kapler give his starting second baseman time to heat up at the plate before he subs in Kingery?
Plus ... Maikel Franco is hot in the eight-hole. Leave him there or try to move him up?
You can find Extra Innings on all your favorite podcast platforms: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Soundcloud and Google Play.
Look for new Extra Innings episodes weekly throughout the season for analysis about the news and discussions about what fans can expect to see on the field. Plus, we’ll also bring you exclusive interviews with Phillies coaches, players and executives, providing insight beyond what you can find on philly.com.
Want Phillies coverage in your inbox? We’ve got that, too. Sign up for our Extra Innings newsletter and analysis from Breen, Brookover and Lauber will land in your inbox every weekday.
Where you can find Extra Innings:
Questions? Reach out at extra-innings@inquirer.com.