“Play the game you know how to play. Enjoy what you do,” Harper said. “Media is kind of like scouts for high school and college, and things like that. They sit up there with a notepad — they don’t have a stopwatch — but they’re still watching. Don’t be scared, and try to enjoy it. If they’re talking to you, just enjoy. They’ve got a job to do just like you guys and people need to understand that. That’s the biggest thing. Know that you guys have a job to do, we have a job to do and respect that.”