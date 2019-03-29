Vince Velasquez will be used as a reliever before he makes his first start, on April 8. ... Tommy Hunter, on the injured list with a flexor strain in his right arm, will pitch Friday in a minor-league game in Clearwater, Fla. He could return, Kapler said, in the middle of April. ... Roman Quinn, on the IL with an oblique strain, is rehabbing in Clearwater and could return before Hunter. ... Jimmy Rollins will join the Phillies telecast as a color analyst for select games on NBC Sports Philadelphia. His first game will be April 22. ... Questlove, of Philly rap group The Roots, bounced his ceremonial first pitch, proving that he’s a drummer and not a pitcher. He opened a vegetarian cheesesteak stand at the park. ... The Phillies are off Friday before Nick Pivetta faces Braves righthander Bryse Wilson on Saturday afternoon.