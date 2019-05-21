The struggles Herrera faced last season have followed him into 2019. Herrera, who started Monday night at Wrigley Field, entered it with a .637 OPS in the last calendar year dating back to May 20, 2018. It is the lowest mark by a current Phillies player and the 16th lowest by a major-league outfielder. Herrera entered Monday with just 12 hits in his last 66 at-bats and owns the lowest on-base percentage on the team.