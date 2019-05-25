Herrera’s value on the bench, Kapler said, will be determined by how he handles his pinch-hit chances. He entered Friday 0-for-5 this season as a pinch hitter. The Phillies were reminded last week when they demoted Nick Williams to triple A of the challenges a player can face when they are asked to be a pinch hitter after seeing such limited playing time. Herrera, an All Star just three years ago, now seems to find himself in that situation.