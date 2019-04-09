For the second straight day, Rhys Hoskins found himself at the plate in the sixth inning with the Phillies searching for a big hit. He entered the at-bat in Monday night’s 4-3 win against the Nationals just like he did a day earlier in the sixth-inning: hitless.
Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez, just like the opposing pitcher on Sunday, decided to throw Hoskins a full-count curveball that broke low at the knees. And Monday’s result -- in the same situation, in the same count, against the same pitch -- was just the same as it was on Sunday: another Hoskins go-ahead home run.
Hoskins crushed Sanchez’s curveball to left field to give the Phillies a one-run lead. He then added some late insurance with a towering leadoff homer in the eighth. For the second straight day, it was Hoskins who propelled the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
His sixth-inning blast was the 25th go-ahead homer of his career, which is the most among all National League batters since Hoskins reached the majors in August 2017.
The Phillies added a surplus of offense this winter and energized their lineup, knowing it would be Hoskins who continued to be the leader in the clubhouse. But it is Hoskins, the homegrown first baseman, who is also proving to be the leader in the clutch.
“There’s a ton of confidence knowing that in those situations if I can kind of keep my heart rate down and treat it just like any other at-bat, then good things can happen,” Hoskins said. “And if I don’t get the job done, well there’s an All-Star behind me and there’s an All-Star behind him. That part of it makes me pretty comfortable in the box."
The Phillies, behind a lineup that has posted the fourth-best OPS in the National League, have won seven of their first nine games. A win Tuesday would give them their best start after 10 games since 2010.
“He’s so big and strong and selective that he’s one of the more dangerous hitters in baseball,” manager Gabe Kapler said of Hoskins.
Odubel Herrera hit a two-run homer in the fourth and singled in the eighth, Scott Kingery singled twice and reached base three times in his first start of the season, and Jean Segura slapped a pair of hits.
The defense was just as crisp, as Hoskins made a few sharp plays at first and the Phillies threw a runner out at home for the second straight day.
Seranthony Dominguez pitched a perfect sixth inning and flashed better velocity in an outing that was intended to build his confidence after an implosion Saturday. Adam Morgan, behind a trusted slider, pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and David Robertson handled the eighth inning.
Pat Neshek allowed a homer and a double to start the ninth but escaped to earn his first save of the season.
Vince Velasquez pitched five innings in his first start of the season, and his only two runs allowed came on a homer in the second inning. Velasquez allowed four hits, struck out two, and walked none despite throwing first-pitch strikes to just five of the 18 batters he faced. Velasquez was not perfect, but he did enough in his first start to keep the Phillies alive.
The Nationals bailed him out in the fourth inning when third-base coach Bob Henley waved Ryan Zimmerman home on a ball hit to right-center. Bryce Harper retrieved it and fired to Segura, who threw home to J.T. Realmuto for an easy tag of Zimmerman.
Hoskins watched the first three pitches Sanchez threw to him in the sixth inning and fell behind, 1-2, in the count. He fell behind a day earlier against Twins righthander Jose Berrios before battling back for a full-count homer.
Hoskins, his back against the ropes, was primed to do it again. He laid off a curveball and watched a change-up to work the count full.
And then Sanchez flicked a curveball that dipped into Hoskins’ sweet spot. The homer traveled to left field just like his blast did a day earlier.
But, unlike Sunday, Hoskins had little doubt he hit a homer after the ball left his bat. He ditched his bat to the side, circled the bases, and sidestepped onto home plate as he pounded his helmet.
His teammates, just like they did on Sunday, left the dugout and waited to greet Hoskins, who for the second straight day came through when they needed him the most.
“I think he’s just focused. He’s an intelligent hitter. He’s done his homework,” Kapler said. “He walks up to the plate in those situations prepared. He has a really good feel for what the pitcher is trying to do to him and he’s selective. I think that leads the way.”