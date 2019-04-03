The Phillies are off to the hottest start in baseball. Can they continue their mission on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.?
The Nationals will be trying to seek revenge from Tuesday night. The Phillies’ emphatic 8-2 win had Nats fans jeering Bryce Harper with every move he made.
Game 5 begins at 1:05 p.m. You can follow along with live updates here.
Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. Click here to sign up.
Get unlimited access from first pitch through Game 162 (and maybe the playoffs?) by subscribing today: 77 cents a week for 13 weeks.