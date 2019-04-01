>>vs. Cole Hamels: Plenty of veteran pitchers were not impressed by all the hype around Harper in his 2012 rookie season. Hamels tried to inject some humility by plunking Harper in the back the first time he faced him, but it was Harper who made the statement. He came around to score by stealing home and added two hits. The Phillies won the game, but Harper did not cower. Hamels received a five-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Harper. His batting average against Hamels is just .235 (8-for-34), but his on-base percentage is .395.