MLB season predictions are largely meaningless leading into baseball’s lengthy 162-game season, when a single injury or blockbuster trade can quickly change the fortune of any team.
Despite that, predictions are certainly fun to chew over, and it never gets old for fans to taunt the so-called experts when they make incorrect guesses about their favorite team (as the popularity of Old Takes Exposed on Twitter makes clear).
This year, predictions about the Phillies seem to be all over the place, even after the addition of superstar Bryce Harper. The experts at ESPN project the Phillies will end up in fourth place in the National League East, while the staff at Sports Illustrated predict the team will finish in first place with 92 wins and make it all the way to the World Series, ultimately losing to the Houston Astros.
Despite that optimistic prediction, Sports Illustrated’s Jon Tayler faced intense criticism for including the comments of an unnamed scout, who anonymously referred to outfielder Odubel Herrera as an “[expletive] dog.” Deadspin’s Tom Ley wrote that the scout’s comments amounted to “dog-whistling a non-white player.”
As a result of the criticism, Sports Illustrated removed that portion of the scout’s comments about Herrera, and added an editor’s note at the top of the article: “This article has been updated; the original version mistakenly included language that may be considered inappropriate or offensive. We regret the error.”
Here’s a round-up of predictions about the Phillies this season. Bookmark this page to refer back to if the Phillies end up cruising toward 100 wins (and just forget all about it entirely if they don’t).
Sports Illustrated: Phillies will finish in first place with 92 wins
FiveThirtyEight: Phillies projected to finish behind the Nationals, Mets
MLB Network: Nationals will win the National League East
Only CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa picked the Phillies to win the National League East, but four of the network’s five baseball writers projected the team would make the playoffs (and lose in the wild card round). They were slightly less optimistic about the Mets and the Braves, which Matt Snyder touched on in their summary: