In what may be the most intriguing division to follow in 2019, the NL East was very competitive in balloting by our experts, with the Nationals edging out the Phillies, 27 votes to 25. Philadelphia made the biggest splash of the offseason, signing superstar Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract to add to an already impressive list of roster upgrades.

But Washington, despite a disappointing 82-80 finish last year, has Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and newly signed left-hander Patrick Corbin leading the rotation, as well as young stars Juan Soto and Trea Turner leading the way at the plate.