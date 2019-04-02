I remember thinking, at the time, about Pedro Feliz. The Phillies had won a World Series with a third baseman who’d signed with the club after a five-year run with the Giants in which he’d hit 20 home runs per season, albeit with little else besides power to go with his glove. Maybe Franco would never reach the heights of post-breakout Encarnacion. But, at the very least, there was reason to think that he could be another Feliz. And that, if everything else went according to plan, there was reason to think that was all the Phillies would need.