WASHINGTON - Soon after boarding a train Monday evening at 30th Street Station, Gabe Kapler realized he had some time on his hands.
Last season, the two-hour trek to Washington’s Union Station would have been the perfect laboratory for Kapler to analyze his batting order. The manager used 138 lineups last season, shuffling his order in his rookie season like a mad scientist as he searched for any advantage he could find.
But as the train left Philadelphia, there was no analysis needed. Kapler used the same batting order for the season’s first three games, all of which were decisive wins behind a lineup that proved deadly. So for the first time as a manager, Kapler rolled out the same lineup for four-straight games. Kapler, never one to stop thinking, could shift his attention elsewhere.
“Instead, I think about pitching,” Kapler said before Tuesday’s night series opener against the Nationals. “I think about bullpen matchups, like the Nationals' lineup is really good. So figuring out ways to get through that lineup is a pretty big challenge and have lots of conversations with Chris Young to get his thoughts. I have been spending a lot of time talking with our coaches.”
Kapler will not use the same lineup for 162 games, but it is more than likely that the order that he used for the first four games of the season will be the one he posts before most games. The lineup added four regulars this offseason in Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto, and Jean Segura. There is not much to think about.
“Assuming we continue to do very well with this lineup, it's going to be kind of our regular lineup,” Kapler said.
Tommy Hunter’s return remains uncertain as he underwent testing Tuesday morning in Philadelphia to discover more information on the soreness he felt last week in his right arm.
Hunter is on the injured list with a flexor strain, which he suffered early in spring training. The Phillies had hoped he could join their bullpen this month before he felt discomfort during a bullpen session last week in Clearwater, Fla.
“We want to make sure that we don't miss anything. And I think part of that is just doing a series of tests,” Kapler said.
Aaron Nola will start Wednesday afternoon against righthander Anibal Sanchez, who joined the Nationals this winter on a two-year deal...The Phillies set a franchise record with eight homers in their first three games. It was also the first time in franchise history that they hit eight homers and collected 20 walks in a three-game series.