Jerad Eickhoff, who threw just 31 minor-league innings and 5 1/3 innings with the Phillies last year and then had carpal tunnel surgery in October, will be the starter in Lehigh Valley’s season opener Thursday against Rochester. Eickhoff, who has pitched 381 2/3 innings for the Phillies, will be followed in the rotation by last season’s International League pitcher of the year, left-hander Cole Irvin.