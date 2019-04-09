“We’re positioning our defenders a little more conservatively than we did last year," Kapler said. "I accept responsibility for shifting our defenders a little too aggressively at times and a little bit too risky at times last season. I thought we improved [defensively] from a personnel standpoint and I think our coaching has received an upgrade and that’s not meant to be disrespectful to anyone prior,” Kapler said. “But Bobby is one of the best infield coaches in baseball. It was a really important point of emphasis for us and Matt [Klentak] did a tremendous job of addressing it and we continue to think about it nonstop.”