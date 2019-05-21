Arrieta pitched one more inning after Harper and Realmuto connected for the double play. It was his best inning of the night. He needed just nine pitches to retire the three batters he faced in the bottom of the sixth to provide the perfect shutdown inning the Phillies needed. He allowed one run on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Arrieta did not have his best stuff, but he limited the damage and kept the Phillies close.