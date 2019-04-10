Roman Quinn’s rehab assignment was transferred to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and he could join the Phillies as soon as this weekend. He needs to be activated by April 24. ... The Phillies are off Thursday before opening a three-game series in Miami on Friday against the last-place Marlins. Jake Arrieta will face righthander Sandy Alcantara in the first game followed by Zach Eflin against lefthanded Caleb Smith on Saturday and Vince Velasquez against righthander Jose Urena in the series finale. “This weekend is a little bit of a trap series for us,” Klentak said. “Heading into Miami, I think the environment will be a little bit different and I really think we need to keep the same level of focus.”