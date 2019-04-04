“One thing that stands out to me today is that we had three players not have their best games, in Aaron Nola, Rhys Hoskins and David Robertson,” Gabe Kapler said. “And they’re all three guys that I would push all my chips in right now that are going to help us win a ton of baseball games and be at the central point of those wins. They didn’t have their best days today. I acknowledge that. We move on.”