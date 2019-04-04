WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper ended his first day back in Washington by standing in center field on Tuesday night with his arms outstretched like a basketball hoop as Odubel Herrera mimicked a jump shot and tossed his glove through to celebrate another win.
But Harper’s second day in his old home ended with him slowly walking off the field as his former Nationals teammates celebrated a signature win. Harper’s return to his old home, which seemed to start perfectly, ended on a sour note with Wednesday’s 9-8 loss to the Nationals.
The loss not only spoiled Harper’s return home but another strong performance from the team’s $330 million superstar. He overcame his second day of boos to go 2-for-2 with three walks, two of which were intentional. Harper, after striking out Tuesday in his first two at-bats, has reached base in eight straight plate appearances with three walks and five hits, including a double and homer.
“It’s impressive,” Aaron Nola said. “It really is. To come into his old ballpark and do what he did, and do what he did in Citizens Bank Park.”
The reaction for Harper at Nationals Park was not as voracious as it was on Tuesday night, but it was still clear that Harper was not being welcomed home. He was booed before each at-bat and jeered each time he made a play in right field. But none of it seemed to affect Harper, who appeared to enjoy playing the villain role in a ballpark he once called his own.
“I go out there and just try to play my game,” Harper said. “I understand that I have teammates in that dugout who are going to pull for me every single day. I have the city of Philadelphia behind me each and every day. If I have that, then nothing else matters to me.”
Aaron Nola was taken off the hook Wednesday by what happened later in the game, but it was hard to ignore his struggles. The right-hander lasted just three innings and allowed six runs on three homers.
“I stunk today,” Nola said.
Nola said he’ll move on and prepare for his next start, which will come next week at home in a rematch with Washington.
“One thing that stands out to me today is that we had three players not have their best games, in Aaron Nola, Rhys Hoskins and David Robertson,” Gabe Kapler said. “And they’re all three guys that I would push all my chips in right now that are going to help us win a ton of baseball games and be at the central point of those wins. They didn’t have their best days today. I acknowledge that. We move on.”
The Phillies have scored eight or more runs in four of their five games. ... Harper’s return to D.C. on Tuesday netted the highest rating of any sport on NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBCSP+ since a Phillies-Mets game on July 5, 2012. ... The Phillies are off Thursday before opening a three-game series on Friday at home against the Twins. Nick Pivetta will face right-hander Jake Odorizzi on Friday, Jake Arrieta will face right-hander Michael Pineda on Saturday and Zach Eflin will start Sunday’s series finale against right-hander Jose Berrios.