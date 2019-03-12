Even if the Harper buzz is no longer palpable, the effect remains tangible. A sellout crowd of 9,848 fans filled Spectrum Field on Monday, and Phillies officials said more than 20,000 spring training tickets sold the first week after the news of his signing broke. Phillies fans from all over the country are planning last-minute trips to see Harper in the flesh. The first 1,000 T-shirts printed for sale here sold out in less than a day. At 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, 95 minutes before the first pitch, the five checkout lines at the main merchandise store snaked 80 fans deep. Sales at the team store on non-game days have tripled.