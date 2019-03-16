CLEARWATER, Fla. - Bryce Harper will not play on Saturday, a day after being hit in the ankle by a fastball, but the Phillies do not have “long-term concerns” about the status of their new star.
Harper reported to the ballpark Saturday morning feeling better and with “minimal swelling” in his right ankle, manager Gabe Kapler said. Harper underwent a fluoro exam and X-ray testing after Saturday’s game. Both results came back negative.
Kapler said the team removed Harper from Saturday’s lineup against Houston as a precaution. He could play Sunday against the Yankees.
Harper dropped immediately to the ground on Friday after being hit square in the ankle by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto righthander Trent Thornton. The crowd gasped as soon as Harper was hit and Kapler called it a scary moment. The severity of the injury was unclear as Harper walked off the field. Saturday provided some reassurance that it was just a scare.
“It gave us confidence to come in this morning and know he’s feeling good and has minimal swelling and he’s cleared from an X-ray perspective,” Kapler said. “Certainly makes us feel more confident going forward.”
Harper is hitless in his first five at-bats this spring and has totaled just 10 plate appearances in the four games he has played. If Harper misses Sunday and does not travel to the East Coast on Monday and Tuesday, that leaves just six Grapefruit League games before camp breaks. Any missed time is significant after Harper missed the first three weeks of spring training.
“I don’t have concerns about him not being ready for opening day,” Kapler said. “We’re going to get him the reps that he needs to make sure that his rhythm and timing are where he needs to be. That’s going to be based on conversations that I have with Bryce and no concerns about opening day at this point.”