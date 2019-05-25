The dangerous Lorenzo Cain came to the plate as the tying run with reigning MVP Christian Yelich waiting on deck. Arrieta fell behind with a 3-1 count and the it no longer seemed easy. But the inning was still his. Cain watched the next pitch - another sinker - dot low and began walking to first base before he was called back by home-plate umpire Mike Estabrook. It was strike two and the next pitch was strike three. The inning was over. It wasn’t as pretty as the first seven, but it was just as impressive.