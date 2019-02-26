It might have been his hustle that grabbed Kapler’s attention, but it will be his bat that the Phillies hope will drive him toward the majors. The Phillies said Haseley was “everything you look for in a hitter” when they drafted him eighth overall. The 22-year-old from the University of Virginia has since delivered as he finished last season at double-A Reading, where he batted .316 with an .880 OPS in 39 games.