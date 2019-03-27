If you are willing to write off all those disappointments as the product of a team-wide meltdown, have at it. If you want to believe an improved bullpen will pick up whatever slack is left by the starters, go right ahead. If choosing to see the doughnut instead of the hole is your preferred outlook, then the Phillies are on their way to winning about 110 games by the score of 8-6. Well, it could happen that way.