Odubel Herrera homered in the first inning and Scott Kingery went deep in the third against Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga on Friday night. ... Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff, who likely will open the season in triple-A, overcame three walks and allowed one run on Giancarlo Stanton’s homer in four innings. … As expected, Maikel Franco made a start at first base. Franco would be the choice to play first if Hoskins ever missed significant time. … The Phillies hired Eric Jagers as a pitch strategist, a new position on their player-development staff. Jagers was working for Driveline Baseball, a data-driven development program. … In a news conference at Spectrum Field, 2019 Phillies Wall of Fame inductee Bobby Abreu paid tribute to former general manager Ed Wade for acquiring him in a 1997 trade for infielder Kevin Stocker. “I told him he’s a part of this happening to me because he believed in me,” said Abreu, who will be honored Aug. 3 at Citizens Bank Park. “He trusted me, and he brought me here to be a part of this organization.”