BRADENTON, Fla. -- In the waning days of spring training, the Phillies have only one opening-day roster decision remaining.
Victor Arano is making it easier.
The final spot in the bullpen has come down to Arano and fellow right-handers Edubray Ramos and Yacksel Rios. Arano might have once had the inside track, but his extreme struggles throughout the spring appear to be outweighing his strong track record over the past two seasons.
Arano allowed another run Saturday in the Phillies’ 5-3 loss to the Pirates and has given up 20 earned runs on 17 hits in four innings over seven Grapefruit League appearances. His ERA: 45.00.
“I think it’s cause to really dig in on what’s happening for him both mentally and mechanically,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “I think he’s absolutely fine from a physical perspective. I think his legs are underneath him. I think he’s strong. I think his arm speed is fine. But today the ball didn’t come out great, and it’s worth having a conversation with him and really discussing what he needs to get back on track. Because at this point it hasn’t been very effective, and I think he knows there’s a better performance in him.”
Arano has proven as much. He has a 2.57 ERA over 70 career appearances since he made his major-league debut in 2017. Last season, he emerged as one of the Phillies’ top high-leverage relievers.
“It’s definitely something with my mechanics,” Arano said through a team translator. “I don’t know what it is. The release point [on his slider] is what I’m very focused on right now. I’m not worried about it. I’m just concerned that I haven’t been able to identify where that release point is right now. Because last year I was doing it so well, and that’s why I’m so confident that I can go back to it.”
Ramos, primarily a one-inning reliever, has a 6.75 ERA in seven Grapefruit League games. Rios, a hard-thrower who is less proven than Arano or Ramos, has a 0.82 ERA in nine appearances.
The Phillies are expected to break camp with eight relievers. David Robertson, Seranthony Dominguez, Hector Neris, Pat Neshek, Juan Nicasio and lefties Adam Morgan and Jose Alvarez have secured their spots. Tommy Hunter, who would have made the team, will open the season on the injured list with a flexor strain.
“You can discount one, two, three outings. It’s hard to discount five or six outings of struggle consecutively,” Kapler said of Arano. “We always weigh the track record of a performer like Arano. You still have to pay very close attention to what’s happening right in front of you.”
Despite an encouraging camp in which he demonstrated he's healthy after carpal tunnel surgery in October, right-hander Jerad Eickhoff was optioned to triple-A
"I'm really happy with the progress and how I've been able to get out there and get some innings under my belt," Eickhoff said. "Just keep moving forward."
Kapler noted the sharpness of Eickhoff’s curveball. And Eickhoff noted how much he leaned on his breaking ball during a solid stretch in 2016 when he worked with catcher Carlos Ruiz.
In his final spring start, right-hander Zach Eflin allowed four runs in 5-1/3 innings. Two of the runs came on a Corey Dickerson homer that was clearly foul. … Infielder Phil Gosselin, a Malvern Prep alum, went 2-for-3 with a homer. Gosselin, who will begin the season in triple-A, is 16-for-39 this spring. … Triple-A lefty Cole Irvin will start Sunday in Clearwater, with Jake Arrieta starting the spring-training finale Monday.