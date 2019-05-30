Pivetta is back in the rotation, although manager Gabe Kapler hasn’t guaranteed him any starts beyond Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Vince Velasquez is in the early stages of a move to the bullpen, but Kapler has left open the possibility of using him as a starter again. Rookie lefty Cole Irvin could be an option if the Phillies decide to step back from Eickhoff, and the club will certainly be on the lookout to trade for pitching over the next two months.