When Jerad Eickhoff shut out the Cardinals for eight innings on May 8 in St. Louis, the best start of his career and his third consecutive strong outing, it felt like the start of something special for the Phillies' big right-hander.
Now, three weeks later, it's worth wondering whether he is nearing an end of sorts.
Eickhoff trudged away from the mound with one out in the sixth inning Thursday after giving up a third home run in an eventual 5-3 loss to the Cardinals that stymied the Phillies’ chance for a three-game sweep at Citizens Bank Park despite a blistering series from Bryce Harper (8-for-12, five doubles, one homer).
Over his last four starts, Eickhoff has allowed 10 homers - and 17 runs in 18 1/3 innings - and all of a sudden his spot in the rotation seems, well, precarious.
It's not that the Phillies have forgotten about how good Eickhoff can be. Hardly. But they haven't exactly had a long rope with struggling starters this season, a product of their long-awaited return to being all-in as a playoff contender, and Eickhoff's numbers over this four-start stretch (8.35 ERA, .763 opponent slugging percentage) aren't dissimilar from Nick Pivetta's performance in four starts before the Phillies demoted him to triple-A in April (8.35 ERA, .667 opponent slugging).
Pivetta is back in the rotation, although manager Gabe Kapler hasn’t guaranteed him any starts beyond Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Vince Velasquez is in the early stages of a move to the bullpen, but Kapler has left open the possibility of using him as a starter again. Rookie lefty Cole Irvin could be an option if the Phillies decide to step back from Eickhoff, and the club will certainly be on the lookout to trade for pitching over the next two months.
Homers have hurt Eickhoff recently, and this wasn't any different. Marcell Ozuna and Matt Wieters hit solo shots in the second inning, Wieters' high fly ball barely clearing the wall in right field. And although Eickhoff muted the Cardinals and kept the game close over the next four innings, Jedd Gyorko's two-run homer in the seventh inning put things too far out of reach even for a Phillies offense that mounted a rally in the eighth.
The decision to allow Eickhoff to continue into the seventh inning against the lower half of the Cardinals' order was a second-guesser's paradise. But it was difficult to fault manager Gabe Kapler for sticking with him. Eickhoff entered the inning having thrown only 82 pitches and cruised through the previous two innings. And with a three-game series upcoming against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies are going to need fresh arms in the bullpen.
But Gyorko jumped on a slider from Eickhoff to give the Cardinals a 5-1 lead. Wieters' homer also came on a slider, a pitch that Eickhoff has thrown more often this season to offset his signature curveball and a fastball that barely cracks 90 mph and leaves him with less margin for error that harder throwers.
An eighth-inning comeback against the Cardinals’ bullpen fell short. Andrew McCutchen drew a leadoff walk, Jean Segura singled, and Harper continued his torrid stretch with an RBI single against tough Cardinals lefty reliever Andrew Miller. Rhys Hoskins singled in another run to cut the margin to 5-3, but Cesar Hernandez popped out, Scott Kingery struck out and pinch-hitting J.T. Realmuto fouled out to kill the rally.
The Phillies lost for only the fourth time in the last 13 games. They will open a three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday night in Los Angeles.