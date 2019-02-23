The Phillies continue to feel confident that they will land Harper. Middleton flew to Vegas on Friday to meet with Harper and his agent Scott Boras as the owner has made it his mission to end the offseason with a superstar on his team. He used his private jet during last spring training, almost exactly a year ago, to fly Jake Arrieta to spring training. Middleton was asked a few days later if flying Arrieta on his private jet was a message to the rest of baseball.