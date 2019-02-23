CLEARWATER, Fla. - A helicopter hovered the backfields of the Carpenter Complex earlier this week, grabbing the attention of a group of Phillies players as they went through their morning stretches before another day of workouts.
“We were joking, saying it would it be funny if he just landed here and got out,” McCutchen said.
McCutchen did not have to define who “he” was as the biggest name in Phillies camp this week continues to be Bryce Harper, the superstar outfielder who is not here but could soon be. All eyes shifted Friday from a helicopter to John Middleton’s private jet — white with a red "P" on the tail — as it sat on a tarmac near Harper’s home in Las Vegas.
The Phillies had a busy offseason as they bolstered their roster into a team that seems set to compete for a division title. But they did not yet add the superstar that this winter was built around. And if they do, the team that seems like a division contender would become a pennant contender.
“It changes the team. It changes a lot for whatever team that he’s on,” McCutchen said. “We feel like we have a really good team here. The Phillies have done a good job of getting some guys over here getting Jean Segura, getting J.T. Realmuto, getting David Robertson. It’s a great team here and he’s only going to make it better. It would be amazing.”
The Phillies continue to feel confident that they will land Harper. Middleton flew to Vegas on Friday to meet with Harper and his agent Scott Boras as the owner has made it his mission to end the offseason with a superstar on his team. He used his private jet during last spring training, almost exactly a year ago, to fly Jake Arrieta to spring training. Middleton was asked a few days later if flying Arrieta on his private jet was a message to the rest of baseball.
“I think it’s a message frankly to everybody,” Middleton said. “ ... I want the coaching staff, I want the front office, I want the fans, I want other players, I want even other baseball organizations, to know we’re serious about winning and we’re going to do what it takes to win. That’s what I think.”
And on Friday night, Middleton seemed to send another message — just keep a look out for that plane.