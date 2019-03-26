“Five or six years ago, that comment about maybe being a little bit stupid, it would have meant nothing,” Middleton said. “I had no power, no authority. When I stood up and said it four months ago, it meant something because I’m the person in control and the managing partner. I don’t have unilateral authority, but I have a lot of authority. I’m fortunate that I have people like Andy and Matt and they are so good at what they do, so we always reach a consensus. But having the ability to lead this organization, I enjoy that.”