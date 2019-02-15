CLEARWATER, Fla. — Even by the Odubel Herrera standard of inconsistency, it ranked as a first-ballot selection for the Bizarro Baseball Hall of Fame.
Eight weeks into last season, on May 23, Herrera stood with a handful of baseball’s best players, batting .343 and slugging .535 with seven home runs in 172 at-bats and reaching base in all but one of 46 games. But in the four months that followed, he was one of the majors’ worst hitters, batting .214 and slugging .368 with 15 homers in 378 at-bats and reaching base at a .265 clip, tied for fifth-worst among players with at least 300 plate appearances in that span.
“There definitely were times,” Herrera said Friday through a team translator, “when I knew I could have focused more.”
OK, why the inability to concentrate?
“I don’t really know,” said the center fielder, who later noted that it can be difficult for him to maintain his focus over a six-month, 162-game season.
Regardless, it’s clear by now, after four seasons in the organization and two years after signing a $30.5 million extension, that Herrera needs to be pushed more than most players. Juan Samuel used to do the pushing, but the former all-star second baseman and longtime coach wasn’t retained last season when Gabe Kapler brought in a new coaching staff.
In a departure from his typically sunny-side-up outlook, Kapler publicly challenged Herrera at the end of last season to report to spring training in better shape. Herrera adopted a more regimented training program at a training facility in Miami, where he worked out daily with future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, and Kapler even visited in early December to make certain he was sticking to it.
At the Phillies’ request, Herrera reported to the Carpenter Complex in mid-January. He appears trimmer, although he said he won’t know for sure until he weighs in with Phillies trainers this weekend after position players report to camp. Asked how many pounds he thinks he lost, Herrera laughed and said, “Maybe 20?”
The Phillies are hoping Cabrera’s work ethic rubs off on Herrera. Joe Ferrer, a trainer at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami, encouraged Herrera to join Cabrera’s 7:30 a.m. workout group and told the Phillies he “thought it would be a positive environment for Odubel.”
“It was great training with Miggy,” Herrera said. “He’s a lot of fun. He’s a guy, when it’s time to work, he focuses and he pays attention to detail, so that’s something I learned from him.”
But Herrera’s best motivation might come from within the Phillies clubhouse. Switch-hitting outfielder Roman Quinn infused the lineup with speed, quality defense and overall energy after getting called up midway through last season, ultimately taking at-bats from Herrera.
If Herrera starts slowly or descends into another long-term funk, it could happen again.
“It’s not necessarily that Roman is on the team or that I lost some playing time last year,” Herrera said. “It’s more about me getting better as a baseball player. I understand this year there is more competition, and honestly I think it makes me better when I have competition around me. It gets the best out of me because I know I have to play better.”
Herrera has been streaky, maddeningly so at times for the Phillies, throughout his career. But despite his frequent hot streaks and cold spells, he typically finishes with the same numbers. In four big-league seasons, his on-base plus slugging percentage has ranged from only .730 to .781. And his .763 career OPS ranks ninth among all center fielders since 2015.
That’s not ideal if Herrera is the No. 3 hitter in the lineup for a contending team. But the offseason addition of J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura and Andrew McCutchen — and the lingering possibility that Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will follow — has made the Phillies offense deeper than at any other point in Herrera’s career.
“I’m definitely motivated,” Herrera said. “This is practically a new team. There’s better talent here, new faces. If I can help out in any way, that will be great.
"My mentality is that I’m still the center fielder. All that I can control is the work that I put in on the field. The rest is up to the front office and the staff. They make the decisions.”
Surely, though, Herrera can make it easier on them by controlling the way he prepares and plays.
“You don’t have to worry about that part,” he said.
We’ll see.