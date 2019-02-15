Eight weeks into last season, on May 23, Herrera stood with a handful of baseball’s best players, batting .343 and slugging .535 with seven home runs in 172 at-bats and reaching base in all but one of 46 games. But in the four months that followed, he was one of the majors’ worst hitters, batting .214 and slugging .368 with 15 homers in 378 at-bats and reaching base at a .265 clip, tied for fifth-worst among players with at least 300 plate appearances in that span.